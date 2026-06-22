Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic CX platform now available to valantic's 500+ enterprise clients across DACH and Benelux

Omilia, the global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced a partnership with valantic, one of Europe's leading digital transformation and AI consultancies. With this partnership, valantic will bring Omilia's full Agentic CX platform, including Voice and Chat Agents, Authentication Agents, TalkGuard, and Workforce AI, to enterprise clients across Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Benelux.

The partnership brings together two complementary strengths: Omilia's market-leading, fully proprietary platform and deep expertise in customer experience transformation across financial services, insurance, retail, utilities, and manufacturing with valantic's trusted relationships with over 500 blue-chip clients, including 32 of 40 DAX-listed companies.

Legacy IVR Is Failing Enterprise Contact Centers

Contact centers across Europe are facing a critical inflection point. Legacy Interactive Voice Response (IVR) systems are delivering containment rates that no longer meet customer expectations, while rising cost-to-serve pressures, agent attrition, and new EU regulatory requirements are accelerating demand for production-grade agentic AI solutions.

Omilia's platform is uniquely positioned to address this. Unlike vendors reliant on third-party LLM APIs, Omilia operates a fully EU-sovereign AI stack, giving regulated enterprises in banking, insurance, utilities, and healthcare the data residency assurances and glass-box observability they require.

valantic's investment across the Agentic AI value chain reflects a conviction that the customer touchpoint is the highest-ROI domain for AI deployment. This partnership operationalizes that strategy with a proven platform built for the enterprise.

"DACH represents one of the most demanding environments for enterprise AI: highly regulated, privacy-conscious, and with a deep expectation of quality. valantic's reach into that market, combined with Omilia's fully proprietary stack and EU-sovereign infrastructure, gives regulated enterprises exactly what they need: agentic CX they can actually trust and deploy at scale," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and co-founder of Omilia.

"Agentic AI is moving fast, but most enterprise deployments are still built on fragile foundations. API dependencies, black-box models, and limited observability," said Dr. Peer Schwieren, Managing Director, valantic. "Omilia is different. A fully proprietary stack, proven in the most demanding regulated environments, with the German-language depth our clients demand. This is the conversational AI layer our customers have been looking for."

What Enterprise Clients Gain

Through this partnership, valantic clients gain access to Omilia's complete Agentic CX platform, including:

Voice Agents: Self-learning voice AI that autonomously handles complex customer interactions end-to-end, with documented containment rate improvements of 30-50% over legacy IVR deployments.

Self-learning voice AI that autonomously handles complex customer interactions end-to-end, with documented containment rate improvements of 30-50% over legacy IVR deployments. Authentication Agents and TalkGuard: A multi-layered anti-fraud defence combining passive and active voice biometrics for frictionless identity verification with real-time deepfake and synthetic caller detection blocking spoofed numbers, replay attacks, and AI-generated voices before they can exploit agents or customers.

A multi-layered anti-fraud defence combining passive and active voice biometrics for frictionless identity verification with real-time deepfake and synthetic caller detection blocking spoofed numbers, replay attacks, and AI-generated voices before they can exploit agents or customers. CSR CoPilot: Real-time agent assistance that surfaces next best actions, knowledge base content, and sentiment signals during live customer interactions reducing handle time and improving first-call resolution.

Real-time agent assistance that surfaces next best actions, knowledge base content, and sentiment signals during live customer interactions reducing handle time and improving first-call resolution. Workforce AI: Automated quality management that analyses every human and AI agent call, scoring interactions for compliance, empathy, and resolution effectiveness, and feeding insights back into continuous platform improvement.

For enterprises across DACH and Benelux looking to move beyond legacy IVR, the partnership offers a clear path: proven agentic voice AI, deployed by a trusted regional partner, with the implementation expertise to go from decision to production at enterprise pace.

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About valantic

valantic is one of the fastest growing digital solutions, consulting, and software companies on the market. More than 500 blue chip clients rely on valantic, including 33 of 40 DAX companies and many leading international companies as well. With more than 4,300 specialized digitalization experts and net sales of approx. EUR 650 million in 2026(e), valantic is represented in 20 international locations around the globe.

More than 2,000 digitalization projects over the past five years have shown that valantic understands the business challenges of its customers. From strategy to tangible implementation, the consultancy provides the necessary expertise to accompany projects from start to finish and make them successful. In this, valantic combines technological expertise with industry knowledge and the human touch.

valantic consults companies on all challenges of digital transformation, helps them to better manage their corporate performance and leverage the potential of data and artificial intelligence. In addition, valantic supports its customers in optimally shaping the customer experience, profitably using core digitalization technologies and optimizing company processes from end to end. www.valantic.com/en

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

lgrantham@omilia.com

Brands2Life

OmiliaUS@brands2life.com

Malte Limbrock

Press Spokesman

malte.limbrock@valantic.com

valantic GmbH