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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Intersolar 2026: Jackery Celebrates the Global Debut of Jackery Ark AI EMS and Unveils a Solar Lounge for the Garden

MUNICH, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, Jackery will showcase its growing home energy ecosystem for private households. At booth C2.150, visitors can explore the Solar Gazebo, a garden pavilion with integrated photovoltaic modules, the SolarVault 3 series plug-in solar storage solution, and the global debut of Jackery Ark, an AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS).

Together, these solutions help households generate, store, and manage solar energy more intelligently while reducing electricity costs.

Solar Gazebo: Renewable Energy Meets Outdoor Living

With the Solar Gazebo, Jackery introduces a stylish garden pavilion that combines outdoor comfort with solar power generation. Measuring 4.5 x 3 meters, the structure features integrated industrial-grade solar modules capable of producing up to 2,000 W of photovoltaic power.

Integrated power outlets with IP65-rated protective covers allow users to directly access the electricity generated on-site. A retractable side shade can also serve as a projection screen for outdoor entertainment. Designed for year-round use, the pavilion is built to withstand wind, rain, and snow.

The Solar Gazebo can be paired with the SolarVault 3 Series, Jackery's all-in-one home energy storage solution. Featuring integrated inverters and scalable capacities from 2.52 kWh to 15.12 kWh, the systems support both balcony solar setups and larger residential PV installations.

Global Debut of Jackery Ark

Jackery Ark is the company's new AI-powered system designed to serve as the intelligent control center for home energy management. The system continuously analyzes solar generation, household electricity consumption, weather forecasts, battery status, and dynamic electricity tariffs in real time to optimize energy use and improve efficiency.

Unlike conventional energy management systems focused primarily on charging and discharging, Jackery Ark offers three flexible AI modes that support different user priorities, from maximizing savings to increasing energy independence. A centralized app provides transparent monitoring and enables users to maintain full control over their energy system at all times.

Built on an open and scalable architecture, Jackery Ark supports the integration of additional devices, third-party applications, and future energy services, creating a connected household energy ecosystem.

Visitors to The smarter E Europe 2026 can experience the Solar Gazebo, SolarVault 3 Series, and Jackery Ark from June 23-25 at the Jackery booth C2.150 in Munich.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intersolar-2026-jackery-celebrates-the-global-debut-of-jackery-ark-ai-ems-and-unveils-a-solar-lounge-for-the-garden-302804621.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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