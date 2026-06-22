Genexis Group AB: Genexis strengthens long-term shareholder support for next phase of growth

Genexis Group AB, the leading European provider of innovative in-home and office broadband solutions, today announces strengthened long-term shareholder support, providing a solid foundation for the company's continued development and growth.

The backing reflects strong conviction in Genexis as a European based company with deep broadband technology know-how, an innovative product portfolio and fully in-house developed software. It reinforces Genexis' ability to serve customers, work closely with suppliers and continue investing in secure, future-ready fiber and Wi-Fi connectivity solutions.

"This step is a clear vote of confidence in Genexis, our strategy and our people," says Gerlas van den Hoven, CEO of Genexis. "It gives us the stability and long-term backing to continue supporting our customers with the best broadband experience, execute on our strategy and invest in the capabilities that make Genexis distinctive: European innovation, a strong portfolio built for operational excellence, and software developed in-house and customized to our customer needs."

"We see significant long-term growth potential in Genexis. With the additional funding provided through this recapitalization, the company now has the financial resources to invest behind its strategy, further strengthen its product portfolio and reinforce its market position," says Mark Hoffmann, Portfolio Manager at Robus Capital Management, representing the company's institutional investors.

This strengthened financial foundation comes at a time when fiber networks are becoming increasingly critical infrastructure. Operators need trusted partners with control over both hardware and software, to ensure the highest level of service and security. Genexis' European competence, built over the last twenty years, and its innovative portfolio enable the company to continue helping operators to deliver scalable and high-performance connectivity to, and in, homes and businesses.

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Björnum, CFO, Genexis Group

Tel: +46 707 100 208

E-mail: magnus.bjornum@genexis.eu

About Genexis

Genexis brings the world to everyone's home. We enable people to participate in the digital society and access essential services and applications. Fast and user-friendly digital connectivity improves people's quality of life and positively impacts their world. By creating innovative, more sustainable, and intuitive products, we make it easy for homes to connect to the world.

Genexis is a leading European vendor of innovative in-home broadband solutions, serving network operators, internet service providers, and fiber network installers.

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The portfolio includes ONTs, residential gateways, extenders, open source-based operating systems, and communication management software. With headquarters in Stockholm (SE)?and Eindhoven (NL), Genexis has earned the?EcoVadis?Gold Medal for sustainability for the past three consecutive years.

www.genexis.eu