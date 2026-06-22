Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official list Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official list Notice 22-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 22/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 11.0% Notes due 22/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3415148XXX -- PKR1,000,000 each) securities 15% Notes due 22/06/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3415962XXX -- KZT100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised derivatives XS3328762XXX -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Wells Fargo & Company 4.47% Notes due 22/06/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of HKD1,000,000 each and integral multiples of Debt and debt-like XS3417301XXX -- securities HK100,000 in excess thereof)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 432614 EQS News ID: 2350294 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 22, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)