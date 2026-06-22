Europe's solar and storage growth is increasingly being shaped by energy security, self-consumption economics, and downstream market requirements rather than installation volumes alone. Recent developments, including renewed concerns over energy security following disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, Germany's proposed FiT reform for small rooftop systems, and the European Union's increasing scrutiny of high-risk inverter suppliers for publicly funded projects, are reinforcing the strategic value of local solar generation, storage, and intelligent energy management. According to the EUPD ...

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