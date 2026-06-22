After Storm Domingos destroyed most of the Ychoux 2 solar plant in France's Landes region in November 2023, owner and operator Photosol rebuilt the facility using higher-capacity equipment. Ychoux 2 is part of a three-project solar complex comprising Ychoux 1, 2, and 3, developed and operated by Photosol in partnership with the municipalities of Ychoux and Parentis-en-Born. The plants are located within a 1,600-hectare municipal forest on land affected by Storm Klaus, which devastated large areas of forest in 2009. Following Storm Domingos, maintenance teams from Photom Services secured the site ...

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