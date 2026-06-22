Australian miner Bellevue Gold has hit a sustainability milestone at its namesake gold mine in remote Western Australia, achieving 155 consecutive hours of "engine-off" operations with the facility running entirely on renewable energy courtesy of a 90 MW off-grid hybrid power station. The microgrid, owned and operated by Perth-based remote power specialist Zenith Energy, integrates 27 MW of solar, 24 MW of wind and a 15 MW / 30 MWh battery energy storage system. It also includes 24 MW of thermal generation that serves as back-up. Zenith said the off-grid system allowed the Bellevue site, near ...

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