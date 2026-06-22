Studies of American opinions on clean energy development show that, in general, people have a slightly negative view of large-scale solar installations that replace farmland (although adding agrivoltaics uses to sites turns negative impressions neutral in even the strongest opponents). Despite those concerns, new research by the Solar Energy Industries of America (SEIA) indicates that Americans don't have much to worry about. The group says that utility-scale solar uses just 0.07% of U.S. prime farmland - far less than is currently used for golf courses and suburban development. An interactive ...

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