Jason Kow Completes Acquisition of Queensgate Investments from AlTi Global

LONDON, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Kow has completed the acquisition of 100% of Queensgate Investments ("Queensgate") from AlTi Tierdermann, (overseeing approximately USD 77 billion in assets).

The transaction marks the next chapter in the evolution of Queensgate as an independent investment and advisory platform focused on real estate, hospitality, and special situations across Europe, the United States, and the GCC.

In 2025, Queensgate completed the sale of Generator's European operations to Brookfield Asset Management for approximately EUR 800 million. The portfolio comprised 15 properties representing 2,749 keys and approximately 9,000 beds across major gateway cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Dublin, Hamburg, London, Madrid, Paris, and Rome.

In 2026, Queensgate successfully concluded a comprehensive restructuring of its U.S. hospitality portfolio, comprising six hotels and 1,176 keys across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Washington D.C., in partnership with its lending group.

Concurrently, Jason Kow has established Halston Street, his Dubai-headquartered family office, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), to oversee principal investments and strategic initiatives globally.

"With the recapitalisation of our platform and the successful execution of several significant exits, Queensgate is well positioned to deploy both new and recycled capital into what we believe is an increasingly attractive phase of the cycle. Our focus remains on income-producing assets and special situations where complexity, creativity and conviction can generate differentiated outcomes across Europe, the United States and the GCC." said Jason Kow.

Today, Queensgate advises on approximately EUR 3 billion of cash and assets and has executed transactions exceeding USD 6 billion across 14 countries.

Over the past decade, Queensgate has established a track record of investing, developing and operating institutional-quality real estate and hospitality platforms, including Freehand, the lifestyle hotel brand; Generator, the world's largest lifestyle hostel platform operating across 13 countries; Grange Hotels in London; Kensington Forum, one of the largest development sites in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea; London Executive Offices, a leading luxury serviced office platform in Mayfair and Belgravia; and the InterContinental London - The O2 Hotel & Residences, a landmark mixed-use hospitality and residential development adjacent to one of the world's premier entertainment venues.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jason-kow-completes-acquisition-of-queensgate-investments-from-alti-global-302805569.html