DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) (UCRP) Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.7975 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9837952 CODE: UCRP ISIN: LU1806495XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP Sequence No.: 432717 EQS News ID: 2350624 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)