DJ Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) (TPXU) Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Japan Topix UCITS ETF - JPY (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 27176.0 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1662652 CODE: TPXU ISIN: LU1681037XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681037XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPXU Sequence No.: 432675 EQS News ID: 2350538 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)