DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 35.9949 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5169756 CODE: CNEU ISIN: LU2343997XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2343997XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU Sequence No.: 432637 EQS News ID: 2350462 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)