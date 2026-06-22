DJ Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2026 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 389.7502 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63192 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 432748 EQS News ID: 2350694 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)