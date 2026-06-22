Ascotway Ltd: EcoModular Advances EIC STEP Scale Up Application to Support European Manufacturing Expansion

AI-native robotics platform engages European innovation-funding specialist Catalyze to prepare its submission to the European Innovation Council's STEP Scale-Up programme, with its EU Manufacturing Hub as the anchor of a planned European scale-up

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / EcoModular, the AI-native robotics platform for volumetric manufacturing operated by Ascotway Limited and advancing a Nasdaq Capital Market direct listing, today announced that it has engaged Catalyze B.V., a leading European innovation-funding consultancy, to prepare and submit an application to the European Innovation Council (EIC) STEP Scale-Up programme. The application is being prepared for the programme's evaluation batch dated 9 September 2026.

The EIC STEP Scale-Up programme forms part of the European Union's Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) and is administered by the European Innovation Council. It is designed to provide investment support to European companies scaling strategic technologies across digital, clean and resource-efficient, and biotechnology fields, and carries a programme budget of EUR 300 million for 2026. Proposals are evaluated in scheduled batches, with outcomes subject to independent expert evaluation and, where applicable, the EIC Fund's due diligence.

EcoModular's application is anchored by its EU Manufacturing Hub, the company's volumetric manufacturing facility, which is intended to serve as the production and scale-up base for the platform's robotics-led, AI-orchestrated manufacturing model. The company believes that the platform's emphasis on automation, resource efficiency and sustainable production aligns closely with the strategic-technology priorities the programme is designed to support.

Under the engagement, Catalyze will lead application strategy, proposal development and writing support, budget and supporting documentation, and overall submission management, working alongside EcoModular's executive team. The agreement was signed on behalf of EcoModular by Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Edvinas Cinga.

"Preparing an application to the EIC STEP Scale-Up programme is a deliberate step in our European scale-up strategy," said Edvinas Cinga, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of EcoModular. "Our platform was built to make volumetric manufacturing faster, more efficient and more sustainable. The European Innovation Council's strategic-technology priorities map closely to what we are building at our EU Manufacturing Hub, and engaging a specialist of Catalyze's standing gives the application the rigour it deserves."

The engagement does not guarantee an invitation to interview or any investment decision. Any outcome rests with the European Innovation Council's independent evaluation process and, where applicable, the EIC Fund's due diligence.

"As we advance toward our planned Nasdaq listing, disciplined access to strategic European growth capital is an important part of how we are funding the next phase of our development," said Niall Shanahan, Chairman and Co-Founder of EcoModular. "This application reflects that discipline. We are approaching it on its merits, and we will update stakeholders as and when there is something material to report."

About EcoModular

EcoModular is an AI-native robotics platform for volumetric manufacturing, advancing a Nasdaq Capital Market direct listing. Operated by Ascotway Limited, an Irish-incorporated company, EcoModular orchestrates and operates best-in-class robotics to deliver volumetric manufacturing at scale, with its intellectual property concentrated in systems integration, orchestration software and production methodology. The company is developing a European manufacturing base to support its platform and growth strategy.

About Catalyze

Catalyze B.V. is an Amsterdam-based innovation consultancy that supports companies and research organisations in securing European and national innovation funding, including programmes administered by the European Innovation Council. In addition to providing business consulting and project management services, Further information is available at www.catalyze-group.com

Media Contact

Simona Mileskaite

EcoModular

simona@ecomodular.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding EcoModular's intention to prepare and submit an application to the EIC STEP Scale-Up programme, the timing of any such submission, the potential for any invitation to interview, evaluation outcome or investment, the development and intended role of the company's EU Manufacturing Hub, the company's European scale-up strategy, and its planned Nasdaq Capital Market direct listing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There is no assurance that any application will be submitted as currently planned, that it will be evaluated favourably, that any invitation to interview will be extended, or that any funding or investment will be awarded or received. The company's planned Nasdaq listing remains subject to a number of conditions, including regulatory review, and may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. This release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. EcoModular undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Ascotway Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ecomodular-advances-eic-step-scale-up-application-to-support-european-1180113