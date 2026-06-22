Researchers from Hebei University of Technology in China have proposed an integrated energy system that combines solar-driven reversible heat pumps with organic Rankine cycle (ORC) technology to provide efficient and flexible energy supply for buildings. Their concept leverages the complementary operation of both systems: the reversible heat pump can deliver heating or cooling depending on seasonal demand, while the ORC system enables the recovery and conversion of low-grade thermal energy into electricity. ORC is a thermodynamic process that generates electricity by using an organic working fluid ...

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