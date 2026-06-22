pv magazine: ATW has achieved significant growth since 2019. What enabled this trajectory? Rocha: I'd highlight mentality first - a hard-work culture combined with an entrepreneurial mindset. Our CEO has been very effective in transmitting that to the entire organization: R&D, sales, and operations. There's a strong push not to be satisfied with the status quo and to strive for more. Back in 2014, we were primarily a module-equipment company, especially in stringers. We had a passionate, focused team and built a strong position there. From that foundation, we diversified: from module tools into ...

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