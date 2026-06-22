AM Best will speak on a panel at the 2026 Azerbaijan International Insurance Forum, scheduled for 24-25 June 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Vasilis Katsipis, general manager, MENA, South and Central Asia, AM Best, will join a panel discussion, titled, "Absorbing the Shock: Reinsurance, Nat Cat Risk and Market Resilience," during which he will offer AM Best's views on the role of credit ratings in measuring insurer resilience. The session is scheduled for 24 June 2026 at 2 p.m. AZT. Katsipis has been with AM Best for more than 20 years and led establishment of the company's Dubai office for the MENA and South and Central Asia regions.

The theme for this year's event, which will be at Tagiyev Hall in the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, is "Growth, Trust and Resilience in a Digital Era," and the forum will explore how the industry can expand insurance penetration, strengthen consumer confidence and enhance financial stability in an increasingly complex risk environment.

The event was organised by XPRIMM, a media company focused on the global (re)insurance industry in the Central and Southeastern European region. To learn more about the forum, visit here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622582330/en/

Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com