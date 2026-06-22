A study from global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has revealed a stark contradiction in the race for AI supremacy. While 53% of enterprises globally, and 44% in Europe, have already deployed agentic AI, the technology is largely absent from high-value, high-friction customer journeys.

The findings from Infobip's 2026 Customer Experience (CX) Maturity Report identify that while brands are investing heavily in agentic AI, it is predominantly being deployed for simple triggers. Meanwhile the complex journeys that require human-like reasoning and carry the highest ROI are being neglected.

Lower value, high adoption use cases include: feedback collection (56% adoption); reminders and notifications (52% adoption); and authentication (45% adoption). On the other hand, higher value use cases with lower adoption include: loyalty management (35% adoption); delivery management (28% adoption); customer onboarding (26% adoption) and product returns and refunds at only 15% adoption.

This gap exposes a missed opportunity for agentic AI to alleviate the burden on human agents. While agentic AI has the potential to orchestrate deep, seamless customer journeys such as resolving a complex refund or navigating a multi-stage onboarding process it is currently being stalled.

The Infobip CX Maturity Report identifies that the root cause of this stagnation is fragmented data and disconnected systems. For agentic AI to fulfil its potential, it requires access to real-time, centralised data and the ability to act across different communications channels (ag WhatsApp, SMS, email). However, there is still a way to go to reach this potential. Under a third (27%) of brands currently use a communications orchestration platform, with only 58% saying their communications channels are fully synchronised.

Ante Pamukovic, Chief Revenue Officer at Infobip, commented: "Our CX Maturity report highlights a turning point for global brands this year. The race to adopt agentic AI is well underway, but CX Maturity will be the key differentiator between brands prepared to launch effective AI-powered journeys that last and the ones that will struggle with scaling their adoption. To move from basic automated responses to deep, seamless customer journeys, brands must overcome the barriers presented by fragmented systems."

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622856892/en/

Contacts:

For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com