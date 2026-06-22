METZ Partners with International Luxury Designer Iracema Trevisan to Reimagine the Art of Home Living

MILAN, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- METZ announces a creative collaboration with international luxury designer Iracema Trevisan, bringing together refined aesthetics and advanced display technology to explore new possibilities for modern home living.

With a career spanning luxury, fashion, and lifestyle design, Iracema Trevisan has developed a distinctive creative approach defined by elegance, balance, and emotional resonance. Her work reflects a deep understanding of how design can shape the atmosphere of a space and enrich everyday experiences. This philosophy aligns naturally with METZ's vision of creating products that combine technological innovation with sophisticated design.

At METZ, technology is not merely about specifications-it is about experience. As the largest and most central screen in the home, television has evolved beyond entertainment to become an important element of interior design and personal expression. Through this collaboration, METZ explores how technology, art, and lifestyle can seamlessly coexist, transforming living spaces into reflections of individual taste and creativity.

Both METZ and Iracema Trevisan share the belief that modern products should do more than serve a practical purpose. They should contribute to the overall atmosphere of a home, creating spaces that feel comfortable, inspiring, and meaningful.

This vision is reflected in the newly launched METZ MNH7000Z, introduced in April 2026. Combining advanced Mini LED technology, Quantum Dot color performance, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV, the MNH7000Z delivers an immersive viewing experience while maintaining a refined design that complements contemporary interiors. More than a television, it represents METZ's ongoing pursuit of integrating premium visual performance with lifestyle-oriented aesthetics.

"Great design is about creating harmony between people, technology, and space," said Iracema Trevisan. "I am excited to collaborate with METZ in exploring how thoughtful design can enrich everyday living and bring more beauty into the home."

Coinciding with this year's Amazon Prime Day, selected METZ televisions, including the MNH7000Z, are available through METZ's official Amazon Italy store. The event offers consumers an opportunity to experience METZ's unique blend of design, innovation, and premium home entertainment.

Product Link: https://amzn.to/4uzHFMn

Founded in 1938, METZ is a distinguished German household appliance company known for its heritage of engineering excellence and innovation. Through its METZ blue brand, launched in 2018, the company continues to deliver advanced television technology and lifestyle-focused products to consumers across 24 European countries, bringing together German-inspired design, modern technology, and meaningful everyday experiences.

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