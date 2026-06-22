Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hyosung Heavy Industries Forms U.S. Joint Venture to Produce High-Voltage Circuit Breakers

Chairman Cho continues to deepen Hyosung's partnership with Quanta as the company expands its presence in the U.S. power market.

SEOUL, South Korea and MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyosung Heavy Industries is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint through a new joint venture to produce high-voltage circuit breakers in Pennsylvania.

The company announced on June 16 that its subsidiary, Hyosung HICO, has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Quanta Services, Inc. to establish a gas circuit breaker joint venture, HYOSUNG HICO BREAKER, LLC.

Scheduled for incorporation in July, the joint venture will begin manufacturing high-voltage circuit breakers ranging from 72.5kV to 800kV as early as October. Production will take place at Quanta's existing facility in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Quanta Services is the largest U.S. engineering, procurement, and construction company focused on power and energy infrastructure. The company serves utilities, power generation and energy storage projects, data centers, telecommunications providers, and other energy-sector customers across the United States.

The partnership combines Hyosung's power equipment expertise with Quanta's infrastructure capabilities, supporting the company's broader expansion across the U.S. power market.

With more than 50 years of experience in high-voltage circuit breakers, Hyosung Heavy Industries supplies the equipment to customers in more than 40 countries. Since entering the U.S. market in 2011, the company has expanded its presence through products designed to meet local utility requirements.

The joint venture makes Hyosung Heavy Industries the first South Korean power equipment manufacturer to establish U.S.-based production for both transformers and high-voltage circuit breakers.

Since last year, Chairman Cho has worked to deepen Hyosung's relationship with Quanta as the company expands its U.S. power business. In addition to high-voltage circuit breakers, the two companies have discussed cooperation in advanced power technologies, including direct-current (DC) solutions.

"Our two companies have built a strong partnership through collaboration across a range of projects, from supplying circuit breakers and substation equipment to supporting power transmission and renewable energy integration projects," said Chairman Cho Hyun-joon. "As the rapid growth of AI increases the need for grid upgrades, we will draw on the experience gained from localizing our U.S. operations. Together with this new joint venture, we aim to strengthen Hyosung's position as a total solutions provider in the U.S. power market."

Hyosung Heavy Industries' ultra-high-voltage transformer plant in Memphis, Tennessee, has become a central part of the company's U.S. operations. The company has invested approximately $300 million in the facility, including its acquisition and ongoing expansion. Once the current expansion is complete, the plant is expected to have one of the largest transformer production capacities in the United States.

Earlier this year, Hyosung Heavy Industries secured approximately $540 million power equipment supply contract with a major U.S. transmission grid operator, representing the largest such contract awarded to a South Korean power equipment manufacturer. According to Global Market Insights, the North American circuit breaker market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, increasing from $4.8 billion in 2024 to $9.6 billion by 2034.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997562/Hyosung_Heavy_Industries__ultra_high_voltage_circuit_breakers_installed_in_the_U_S__power_grid.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hyosung-heavy-industries-forms-us-joint-venture-to-produce-high-voltage-circuit-breakers-302805276.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.