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WKN: 576002 | ISIN: DE0005760029 | Ticker-Symbol: AB9
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 09:47
3,700 Euro
+2,78 % +0,100
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABO ENERGY GMBH & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABO ENERGY GMBH & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5253,76010:54
3,5253,76010:51
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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NOVVA Group acquires Colombian solar portfolio from ABO Energy, strengthening Latin American platform

The portfolio comprises three advanced-stage solar projects with a combined installed capacity of 37.8 MWac. Located in the Andean highlands of central Colombia, the projects benefit from strong solar irradiation, secured grid connection approvals, and long-term land lease agreements. Commercial operation is targeted for early 2028, delivering clean, reliable power to the country's key economic and growth centres.

Colombia's accelerating digital transformation and industrial modernisation are driving sustained demand for clean power. Under the government's 2024-2031 National AI Roadmap, AI adoption is targeted across 50% of enterprises and public-sector institutions - underscoring the long-term need for the infrastructure Novva delivers.

"Colombia is exactly the kind of market Novva is built to serve. By combining specialised financing with global delivery expertise, we are accelerating the local energy transition and laying the green power foundation that tomorrow's digital economy and high-growth industries will rely on," said Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva.

"We are delighted to partner with Novva to advance these high-quality assets. Their financing and execution capabilities make them an ideal partner to take the projects forward, driving local growth and accelerating Colombia's clean energy transition," said Ingo Burdack-Debes, General Manager at ABO Energy.

Following the recent acquisition of the 120 MWp solar project in the Philippines, this transaction further strengthens Novva's capability to deploy bankable infrastructure across high-potential emerging markets.

About Novva
Novva (NOVVA Group Pte. Ltd.) is a global AI-enabling energy infrastructure platform that originates, finances, builds, and operates bankable clean energy assets across Southeast Asia and Latin America. As digital transformation drives an unprecedented increase in global electricity demand, Novva scales its clean power capabilities to build the reliable energy foundation for the AI era and beyond.
www.novvaglobal.com

About ABO Energy
ABO Energy is a globally recognised developer and constructor of renewable energy projects headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company specialises in wind, solar, storage, and hydrogen technologies, managing the full process from site assessment and licensing to engineering, financing, and long-term operational management.
www.aboenergy.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novva-group-acquires-colombian-solar-portfolio-from-abo-energy-strengthening-latin-american-platform-302806057.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.