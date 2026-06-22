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Giotto.ai and KPS AG join forces to bring Giotto.ai's breakthrough, sovereign and portable technology to European enterprise clients



22.06.2026 / 10:30 CET/CEST





PRESS RELEASE



Giotto.ai and KPS AG join forces to bring Giotto.ai's breakthrough, sovereign and portable technology to European enterprise clients



The strategic partnership brings access to Giotto's AI technology, product innovation and enterprise-grade implementation capabilities to European clients. Munich/Lausanne, 22 June 2026. Giotto.ai, the pioneering Swiss AI Lab, and KPS AG, the leading consulting partner for digital transformation, today announced their partnership to bring Giotto.ai's Artificial Intelligence technology to European clients (companies, institutions, governments, etc.), combining advanced AI reasoning with enterprise-grade implementation capabilities. This joint strategic move is part of a global mission with a strong European foundation. The Giotto.ai/KPS partnership represents a concrete step to build sovereign, high-performance, controllable AI for enterprises and institutions, with data autonomy and strategic independence at the core. It follows the recent announcement of Giotto.ai's collaboration with SAP, a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, to explore the integration of advanced AI reasoning capabilities into SAP Joule Agents. Giotto.ai brings an AI model and OS designed to run on the customer's preferred infrastructure, including private GPUs or sovereign cloud environments. Giotto's advanced reasoning can run where customers choose, from their own GPUs to Giotto-managed capacity and pre-installed Giotto appliances, with configurations starting from a single GPU. Organizations can license Giotto on their own GPUs, access managed GPU capacity, or deploy it as pre-installed infrastructure. Last week, Giotto.ai has announced it was opening immediate access to selected institutional partners and public authorities to its sovereign AI model and operating system, ahead of a broader expansion to individual users in July. KPS brings deep expertise in digital transformation, operational rollout, and large-scale adoption. Specifically, KPS brings more than 25 years of experience in digital transformation and extensive expertise in the implementation and integration of SAP landscapes to the partnership. As an SAP Gold Partner, KPS supports companies in optimising financial and business processes end-to-end and seamlessly integrating modern solutions into existing SAP system architectures - including SAP S/4HANA. Aldo Podestà, CEO at Giotto.ai, said: "Control, security, and governance as key differentiators: the joint proposition enables advanced AI adoption without compromising data governance, security, auditability, or operational control. Our partnership also brings strong commercial relevance: KPS has a clear focus on retail, consumer goods and fashion across Europe, which makes the partnership with Giotto's portable, sovereign AI technology immediately relevant for concrete enterprise use cases and scalable market entry." Leonardo Musso, CEO at KPS, said: "The intelligent orchestration of proven technologies like SAP with innovative AI tools like Giotto.ai enables us to build future-proof, customised solutions for our customers. Giotto's model performance and unique approach have completely convinced us. Our main goal is to generate real business value for our customers, and with this strong partnership, we're well positioned for future innovations."





About Giotto.ai Giotto.ai is a Swiss AI lab building sovereign AI models and operating systems for enterprises, institutions, governments and individual users. Giotto is designed to run across hosted infrastructure, private infrastructure and dedicated hardware, giving users greater control over how and where intelligence is deployed. Giotto's mission is to build advanced AI that is powerful, portable, transparent and controlled by its users.





Media contacts: Thierry Meyer, Senior Partner, Dynamics Group - tme@dynamicsgroup.ch - +41 79 785 35 81 KPS AG - Media contacts : KPS AG Schwartz Public Relations Katri Ojala-Alkawari Marita Bäumer Beta-Straße 10 H Sendlinger Straße 42a D-85774 Unterföhring D-80331 München Tel.: +49 (0) 89 35631-3331 Tel: +49 (0) 89 211871-62 Fax: +49 (0) 89 35631-3300 Fax: +49 (0) 89 211871-50 E-Mail: presse@kps.com E-Mail: kps@schwartzpr.de www.kps.com www.schwartzpr.de Additional features:



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