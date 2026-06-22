Spanish industrial group Circuitor has launched Computer PV-12, a controller designed for reactive energy compensation in installations where multiple energy sources coexist on the same phase. The device enables measurement of a single phase with up to three sources via independent current inputs, with signals internally summed by software. To achieve this, it incorporates three independent single-phase current inputs (ES1, ES2 and ES3), all referenced to the same phase, allowing measurements to be taken from different points in the installation. According to the company, the Computer PV-12 eliminates ...

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