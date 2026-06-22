Moldova Digital Summit 2026 (MDS26): Moldova Digital Summit 2026: EU Commissioner Marta Kos Praises Moldova as a Digital Success Story

CHISINAU, Moldova, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moldova Digital Summit 2026 (MDS26) brought approximately 4,000 participants, 100+ speakers and 45 exhibitors to Chi?inau for over 70 sessions and business meetings focused on technology, investment and Moldova's integration into Europe's digital economy.

"Moldova is already a digital success story. In digital services, you have an edge. This is the sector where Moldovan talent is already competing successfully at the European level. It creates wealth here in Moldova, it is a sector where young people can build careers while remaining rooted at home. This is the foundation for economic convergence with the European Union that we are working toward" said Marta Kos, European Commissioner for Enlargement.

Moldova's ICT industry has become the country's strongest economic success story. Nearly 3,000 companies employ more than 26,000 professionals, serve global clients and generate most of their revenue through exports, contributing to 7% of country's GDP. In 2025 alone, resident companies of Moldova Innovation Technology Park (MITP) surpassed $1 billion in aggregate revenue.

Combined with competitive talent, digital infrastructure and growing alignment with EU standards, the regime positions Moldova as an innovation hub for an enlarged European Union.

"For us, digitalization is a choice for competitiveness, transparency and resilience, and a choice for Europe. We choose to compete through talent rather than size. Every person and every young professional has a unique talent. We must find ways to enhance, embrace it and develop it. Our ambition is not simply to join the European Union, but to contribute to building Europe's digital future" said Alexandru Munteanu, Prime Minister of the Republic of Moldova.

Moldova is a regional leader in digital public services, supported by an advanced and mature interoperability infrastructure. Today, 78% of public services for businesses are available online, reducing administrative burdens and costs while enabling faster, more predictable interactions with government institutions. In 2025 alone, digital public services saved citizens and businesses EUR 44 million and more than 9.3 million hours, while the country's digital infrastructure processed approximately 3.2 million data exchanges per day.

The summit also marked the launch of EVO 2.0, the next generation of Moldova's integrated government application. Its digital identity wallet is fully compliant with the European Digital Identity framework, enabling citizens to securely access and share verified documents and personal data directly from their phones.

MDS26 also advanced Moldova's shift from digital strength to physical innovation capacity. The first memorandums and expressions of interest for Moldova HiTech Park were announced. Planned as a 50-hectare innovation campus near Chi?inau, the park is expected to attract more than €200 million in investment over time and support a government data center, nanotechnology cluster and HealthTech innovation.

Moldova Digital Summit 2026 was held June 5-6 under the patronage of the Government and organized by the Ministry of Economic Development and Digitalization, the Moldovan Association of ICT Companies, the Electronic Governance Agency, Moldova Innovation Technology Park and Tekwill.

Media Contact

Viorica Bordei

Communication Lead

Moldovan Association of ICT Companies

vbordei@ict.md

https://moldovadigitalsummit.md

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997665/MDS26.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/moldova-digital-summit-2026-eu-commissioner-marta-kos-praises-moldova-as-a-digital-success-story-302805486.html