Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 10:54 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Energy Unveils 2026 Net Zero Action Report at VivaTech, Pioneering Future Energy Systems for Civilizational Prosperity

At the Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos, Envision supported the clearance of more than 1,200 landmines and unexploded ordnance. In addition to providing clean electricity equivalent to power supply for 1.43 million households in Vietnam and creating more than 1,600 local jobs, the project also contributed to local schools through educational support and community engagement programs.

With six consecutive years of publishing its Net Zero Action Report, Envision has evolved from a net-zero pioneer and technology partner into a global builder of the infrastructure for a sustainable future. From deserts to demined fields, from polar regions to remote islands, the company continues to deploy future energy systems that expand access to clean, affordable and reliable power. As AI and clean energy converge, Envision is working to lay the foundations for a new era of sustainable prosperity.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-unveils-2026-net-zero-action-report-at-vivatech-pioneering-future-energy-systems-for-civilizational-prosperity-302806207.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.