Envision Energy Unveils 2026 Net Zero Action Report at VivaTech, Pioneering Future Energy Systems for Civilizational Prosperity

At the Monsoon Wind Power Project in Laos, Envision supported the clearance of more than 1,200 landmines and unexploded ordnance. In addition to providing clean electricity equivalent to power supply for 1.43 million households in Vietnam and creating more than 1,600 local jobs, the project also contributed to local schools through educational support and community engagement programs.

With six consecutive years of publishing its Net Zero Action Report, Envision has evolved from a net-zero pioneer and technology partner into a global builder of the infrastructure for a sustainable future. From deserts to demined fields, from polar regions to remote islands, the company continues to deploy future energy systems that expand access to clean, affordable and reliable power. As AI and clean energy converge, Envision is working to lay the foundations for a new era of sustainable prosperity.

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