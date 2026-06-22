Researchers from Norway's SINTEF have assessed the potential contribution of solar PV to the transition away from fossil fuel-based energy in Longyearbyen, the administrative center of Norway's Svalbard archipelago and one of the world's northernmost permanently inhabited settlements. The study examines how Arctic environmental conditions influence PV performance and deployment, with a particular focus on low temperatures, extreme seasonal variations in solar irradiance, snow accumulation and icing, snow drifting, and permafrost-related ground conditions. "There is a limited literature on how ...

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