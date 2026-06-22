Researchers from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and German Aerospace Center (DLR) are releasing freely-accessible operational data from the Jülich Solar Tower test power plant, located in western Germany. Rather than converting sunlight into electricity, solar tower power plants generate heat that can be stored, used directly for electricity generation or utilized in industrial processes. They feature an array of movable mirrors, called heliostats, that direct light onto a receiver located at the top of a central tower. Dr. Kaleb Phipps, from KIT's Scientific Computing Center, said ...

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