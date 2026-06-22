First backer of Revolut, Wise, UiPath, Synthesia and Fluidstack brings nearly two decades of experience and conviction to Europe's next frontier

Expands US team to support founders building global giants from day one

Raise is split across a $220m Core fund and $100m Select fund to back winners through Series B and beyond

Backing founders at the very beginning before the company or the theme is obvious

Seedcamp, Europe's original first check investor and earliest backer of companies including Revolut, Wise, UiPath, Synthesia and Fluidstack, has raised $320 million to invest in the next generation of global companies.

US expansion for born global founders and early growth capital for portfolio winners

Since launching in 2007 with a $2.5m first fund, Seedcamp now manages over $1bn in AUM and has delivered some of the strongest venture fund returns in Europe. Seedcamp Fund III has now returned over 13x DPI to its Limited Partners, and Fund IV sits at over 5x net TVPI.

The new capital is allocated between $220m for Seedcamp VII, the flagship first check fund, and $100m for the Select fund, which focuses primarily on backing portfolio winners as they scale toward Series B and beyond.

For nearly two decades, Seedcamp has backed founders before they become obvious as the first institutional investor. Many of those companies have gone on to become the largest technology businesses in the world. With Fund VII, Seedcamp doubles down on this conviction, combining early-stage investing in Europe with an expanded US team to create the de facto "Transatlantic Bridge." This investment brings US capital, commercial and technical hires, and the customer network required to think global from day one.

20 years of pattern recognition: The next frontier

Having invested through every major technology cycle since 2007, Seedcamp has established a reputation for high conviction, collective investing. In contrast to the industry's "lone wolf" style, each investment team member plays an active role across our portfolio companies, a deliberately collective approach that puts 20 years of earned wisdom to work.

Today, the firm operates with a focused investment team of seven, built to support founders tackling the next frontier of innovation. Recent investments like space manufacturing company BioOrbit, autonomous robotics developer Sunrise Robotics, and AI agent company Dust signal the direction for Fund VII as it invests in AI and technology with applications across science and the physical world.

Carlos Espinal, Managing Partner at Seedcamp, said:

"The last 20 years of European tech created companies that proved Europe could win. The next 20 will create companies that define entire industries globally from day one. That shift is already happening and our job is to back the founders building before everyone else sees it."

Reshma Sohoni, Managing Partner at Seedcamp, said:

"Ambitious founders don't want to be coddled; they want the sharpest opinion around the table when the stakes are highest. By bridging our day one investment with a high-velocity US platform, we ensure our founders are in the room where it matters from the very start."

Sia Houchangnia, Partner at Seedcamp, said:

"There was a time when European founders waited for permission to dominate global markets. That era is over. Whether it's a teenage dropout in Warsaw, a repeat founder in Paris, or a deeptech spinout from Zurich, the level of ambition is immediate and total. We've expanded our team and US presence to match that drive."

Seedcamp typically invests as the first institutional investor and leads most of its initial checks. More than 80 founders backed by Seedcamp have reinvested in the fund, reinforcing a long-standing model in which experience, capital, and relationships compound over time.

Tom Wilson, Partner at Seedcamp, added:

"We're at the end of a 20 year software cycle and the beginning of a new technological paradigm where AI increasingly intersects with science and the physical world. What's exciting is that many of the founders building in that next frontier are emerging from Europe with global ambition from day one. Seedcamp has spent nearly two decades backing founders before the company or category is obvious, and Fund VII is about continuing to support that next generation from the very beginning."

About Seedcamp

Seedcamp is a European seed fund, investing early in founders building the companies that define the next decade. Since 2007, Seedcamp has been the first check into more than 500 companies across Europe and beyond, including Revolut, Wise, UiPath, Synthesia and Fluidstack. Seedcamp's seven-person investment team backs founders from first check through Series B and beyond, with a transatlantic presence spanning London and New York.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622584739/en/

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