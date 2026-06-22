The energy sector is undergoing a transformation, as reflected in the growing number of start-up founders active in recent years. Ninety-one start-ups responded to the call issued by Vireo Ventures and pv magazine. Almost half of them operate-broadly speaking-in the field of energy management and optimization, while a quarter are active in energy trading, with multiple categories allowed. Of course, the specific companies that respond are, to some extent, a matter of chance. However, the areas of focus align with the fact that, driven by increasing integration into electricity markets, particularly ...

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