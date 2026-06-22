DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jun-2026 / 10:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 22 June 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 15 June 2026 to 19 June 2026: Aggregate information: Date Venue Volume-weighted average price Aggregated Highest price per Lowest price per (pence per share) volume share (p) share (p) 15 June 2026 LSE 145.6000p 2,124 145.6000p 145.6000p 16 June 2026 LSE 144.9300p 34,432 146.4000p 143.4000p 17 June 2026 LSE 142.9414p 36,000 144.8000p 141.6000p 18 June 2026 LSE 146.3812p 36,000 149.6000p 141.2000p 19 June 2026 LSE 146.4460p 36,000 147.6000p 145.0000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,920,447 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,821,129 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,821,129 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information:

Date Number of ordinary shares Transaction price Time of transaction Transaction reference Trading purchased (GBp share) (UK Time) number venue 15 June 2026 448 145.60 15:53:00 00398936264TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 78 145.60 15:53:03 00398936269TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 448 145.60 15:53:03 00398936270TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 540 145.60 15:59:47 00398936841TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 92 145.60 16:18:07 00398938512TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 292 145.60 16:18:17 00398938529TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 134 145.60 16:18:17 00398938530TRLO1 XLON 15 June 2026 92 145.60 16:18:17 00398938531TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 515 146.40 08:02:47 00399130677TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 526 145.40 08:21:20 00399144027TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 528 145.00 08:35:07 00399154086TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 533 145.00 08:35:13 00399154164TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 350 146.00 09:05:12 00399181301TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 360 146.00 09:05:12 00399181302TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 6 145.40 09:05:29 00399181657TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 549 146.20 09:16:47 00399195455TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 19 145.40 09:25:26 00399204661TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 530 145.40 09:34:53 00399215832TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 560 145.20 09:36:33 00399217998TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 546 145.40 10:02:43 00399251382TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 553 145.40 10:02:43 00399251383TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 554 145.20 10:02:54 00399251570TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 565 145.00 10:20:37 00399274099TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 533 145.00 10:20:37 00399274100TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 533 144.80 10:21:10 00399274674TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 537 145.00 10:29:54 00399283279TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 13 145.20 11:16:34 00399320403TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 552 145.20 11:16:34 00399320404TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 565 145.00 11:16:34 00399320405TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 522 146.00 11:46:05 00399322125TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 565 146.00 11:46:48 00399322170TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 564 145.80 11:50:40 00399322285TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 564 145.80 11:50:40 00399322286TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 554 146.00 12:13:32 00399322834TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 545 146.00 12:24:52 00399323125TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 533 146.00 12:44:45 00399323683TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 533 146.00 13:06:44 00399324152TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 553 146.00 13:19:19 00399324447TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 553 146.00 13:33:15 00399324912TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 1105 145.60 13:34:21 00399324932TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 532 146.00 14:11:47 00399326435TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 536 146.00 14:15:00 00399326562TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 443 146.00 14:21:06 00399326855TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 88 146.00 14:21:06 00399326856TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 529 145.40 14:22:03 00399326928TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 529 145.40 14:22:03 00399326929TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 529 145.40 14:22:03 00399326930TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 541 145.20 14:22:04 00399326934TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 232 144.80 14:25:26 00399327099TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 536 145.00 14:27:43 00399327323TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 527 144.60 14:34:36 00399328142TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 516 144.60 14:38:08 00399328576TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 1111 144.60 14:47:33 00399329354TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 526 144.60 14:58:20 00399330201TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 525 144.60 14:58:20 00399330202TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 522 144.60 14:58:20 00399330203TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 522 144.20 14:58:51 00399330256TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 521 144.20 14:58:51 00399330257TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 532 143.80 15:05:34 00399330731TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 47 143.60 15:13:44 00399331715TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 479 143.60 15:16:56 00399332422TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 47 143.60 15:16:56 00399332423TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 525 143.60 15:16:56 00399332424TRLO1 XLON 16 June 2026 548 143.40 15:24:12 00399333532TRLO1 XLON

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June 22, 2026 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)