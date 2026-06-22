Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.06.2026 11:45 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
22-Jun-2026 / 10:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

22 June 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc 
("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025 in the period 15 June 2026 to 19 June 2026: 
 
Aggregate information: 
 
Date     Venue 
 
            Volume-weighted average price    Aggregated   Highest price per   Lowest price per 
             (pence per share)          volume     share (p)       share (p) 

15 June 2026 LSE   145.6000p              2,124      145.6000p       145.6000p 
 
16 June 2026 LSE   144.9300p              34,432     146.4000p       143.4000p 
 
17 June 2026 LSE   142.9414p              36,000     144.8000p       141.6000p 
 
18 June 2026 LSE   146.3812p              36,000     149.6000p       141.2000p 
 
19 June 2026 LSE   146.4460p              36,000     147.6000p       145.0000p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 7,920,447 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 296,821,129 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 296,821,129 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual information: 

Date     Number of ordinary shares Transaction price   Time of transaction  Transaction reference Trading 
       purchased         (GBp share)      (UK Time)       number        venue 
 
 
15 June 2026 448            145.60        15:53:00        00398936264TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 78            145.60        15:53:03        00398936269TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 448            145.60        15:53:03        00398936270TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 540            145.60        15:59:47        00398936841TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 92            145.60        16:18:07        00398938512TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 292            145.60        16:18:17        00398938529TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 134            145.60        16:18:17        00398938530TRLO1   XLON 
 
15 June 2026 92            145.60        16:18:17        00398938531TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 515            146.40        08:02:47        00399130677TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 526            145.40        08:21:20        00399144027TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 528            145.00        08:35:07        00399154086TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 533            145.00        08:35:13        00399154164TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 350            146.00        09:05:12        00399181301TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 360            146.00        09:05:12        00399181302TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 6             145.40        09:05:29        00399181657TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 549            146.20        09:16:47        00399195455TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 19            145.40        09:25:26        00399204661TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 530            145.40        09:34:53        00399215832TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 560            145.20        09:36:33        00399217998TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 546            145.40        10:02:43        00399251382TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 553            145.40        10:02:43        00399251383TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 554            145.20        10:02:54        00399251570TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 565            145.00        10:20:37        00399274099TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 533            145.00        10:20:37        00399274100TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 533            144.80        10:21:10        00399274674TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 537            145.00        10:29:54        00399283279TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 13            145.20        11:16:34        00399320403TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 552            145.20        11:16:34        00399320404TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 565            145.00        11:16:34        00399320405TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 522            146.00        11:46:05        00399322125TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 565            146.00        11:46:48        00399322170TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 564            145.80        11:50:40        00399322285TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 564            145.80        11:50:40        00399322286TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 554            146.00        12:13:32        00399322834TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 545            146.00        12:24:52        00399323125TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 533            146.00        12:44:45        00399323683TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 533            146.00        13:06:44        00399324152TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 553            146.00        13:19:19        00399324447TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 553            146.00        13:33:15        00399324912TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 1105           145.60        13:34:21        00399324932TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 532            146.00        14:11:47        00399326435TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 536            146.00        14:15:00        00399326562TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 443            146.00        14:21:06        00399326855TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 88            146.00        14:21:06        00399326856TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 529            145.40        14:22:03        00399326928TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 529            145.40        14:22:03        00399326929TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 529            145.40        14:22:03        00399326930TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 541            145.20        14:22:04        00399326934TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 232            144.80        14:25:26        00399327099TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 536            145.00        14:27:43        00399327323TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 527            144.60        14:34:36        00399328142TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 516            144.60        14:38:08        00399328576TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 1111           144.60        14:47:33        00399329354TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 526            144.60        14:58:20        00399330201TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 525            144.60        14:58:20        00399330202TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 522            144.60        14:58:20        00399330203TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 522            144.20        14:58:51        00399330256TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 521            144.20        14:58:51        00399330257TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 532            143.80        15:05:34        00399330731TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 47            143.60        15:13:44        00399331715TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 479            143.60        15:16:56        00399332422TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 47            143.60        15:16:56        00399332423TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 525            143.60        15:16:56        00399332424TRLO1   XLON 
 
16 June 2026 548            143.40        15:24:12        00399333532TRLO1   XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 05:12 ET (09:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.