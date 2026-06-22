Opti Digital Launches Insights Hub, a Unified Intelligence Platform for Publisher Revenue Growth

The new analytics solution transforms fragmented monetization, audience, operational, and UX data into real-time ad revenue intelligence for publishers.

CANNES, FR / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Opti Digital , the leading AdTech company specialising in publisher revenue optimisation, today announced the launch of Insights Hub, a unified intelligence platform designed to help publishers make faster, smarter monetization decisions through real-time ad revenue intelligence.

As digital publishing becomes increasingly complex, critical business data often remains fragmented across multiple tools, making it difficult for leadership, AdOps, revenue, and editorial teams to gain a clear understanding of what drives performance. Monetization results, audience behavior, ad operations signals, and user experience data frequently exist in separate environments, limiting visibility and slowing decision-making.

Insights Hub was developed to solve this challenge

By connecting ad revenue, ad operations, audience, and UX data into a single analytics environment, Insights Hub enables publishers to uncover the key signals that drive revenue, identify optimization opportunities, and gain a clearer understanding of performance across their business.

"Publishers should spend their time acting on insights, not collecting data from disconnected systems," said Sébastien Moutte, Co-Founder and CSO of Opti Digital. "Insights Hub gives publishers a single source of truth for understanding revenue performance, audience engagement, and monetization opportunities. Our goal was not to create another dashboard, but to provide publishers with the intelligence they need to make faster and smarter business decisions."

Built for Revenue, Not Reporting

Unlike traditional analytics solutions that separate audience data from monetization performance, Insights Hub connects ad revenue outcomes directly to content, traffic sources, user engagement, web performance, and monetization operations.

The platform enables publishers to understand what is driving ad revenue performance in real time, helping teams identify opportunities, diagnose issues, and take action faster.

Early users are already leveraging Insights Hub to gain deeper visibility into the relationship between audience engagement and monetization performance.

"The platform really helps us identify which articles resonate most with our audience and monitor revenue at the article level. We already have internal dashboards for article performance, but having direct and programmatic eCPMs and revenue unified in one place is extremely valuable. We can also see which traffic sources generate the highest number of ad requests per page, giving us a clear understanding of audience engagement. This allows us to prioritize the traffic sources that drive the strongest revenue performance."

- Hasan Ramadan, Global Head of Digital Advertising at Euronews

The platform provides real-time visibility into the metrics that matter most, helping teams identify monetization opportunities, diagnose operational issues, and evaluate the business impact of audience and content strategies.

Through a combination of pre-built reports and fully customizable analysis capabilities, publishers can answer both everyday business questions and highly specific monetization challenges without relying on multiple reporting environments.

Designed to Help Publishers Act Faster

Insights Hub enables publishers to:

Analyze revenue performance with unmatched flexibility through multiple dimensions and fully customizable reporting, cross-analysis capabilities, and long-term historical visibility.

Identify their most valuable content, audiences, and traffic sources by connecting monetization outcomes with engagement and audience behavior signals.

Optimize monetization settings in real time through live revenue monitoring, inventory analytics, anomaly detection, and proactive performance alerts.

Understand how user experience impacts ad revenue by connecting Core Web Vitals, page performance, ad density, and engagement metrics to monetization outcomes.

The platform is designed to support multiple stakeholders across publisher organizations, including leadership teams, Yield Managers, AdOps specialists, ad revenue operations teams, product teams, and editorial departments, helping align decision-making around a shared view of performance.

A Strategic Step in Opti Digital's Platform Vision

The launch of Insights Hub represents a significant milestone in Opti Digital's broader platform strategy.

The platform expands Opti Digital's offering beyond monetization execution into analytics, decision support, and ad revenue intelligence.

Future developments will include advanced automation capabilities, AI-powered monitoring, proactive recommendations, and conversational analytics designed to help publishers continuously improve performance while reducing operational complexity.

"Revenue growth depends on understanding the full picture," added Sébastien Moutte. "When audience, monetization, ad operations, and UX data remain disconnected, valuable opportunities remain hidden. Insights Hub brings those signals together into one intelligence layer, helping publishers uncover what drives revenue, identify what limits performance, and act with greater precision."

About Opti Digital

Opti Digital is a leading AdTech company helping digital publishers maximise revenue and connecting brands with premium audiences. Through its monetisation suite, fast wrapper, proprietary demand, and advanced analytics, Opti Digital enables publishers to optimise advertising performance while delivering high-impact campaigns for brands.

More than 10,000 websites and apps worldwide, including publishers such as Euronews, Gizmodo, Valnet and Ziff Davis, rely on Opti Digital to drive measurable results and long-term growth.

Media Contact

Sara Bigovic

Communications & Events Manager, Opti Digital

sara@optidigital.com

www.optidigital.com

SOURCE: Opti Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/opti-digital-launches-insights-hub-a-unified-intelligence-platfor-1179092