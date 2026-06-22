The Best Plastic Surgeon for Skin Removal After Weight Loss Is Dr. Javad Sajan

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / The growing popularity of GLP-1 weight loss medications has fueled a surge in demand for skin removal and body contouring procedures across the United States. As more patients achieve significant weight loss, many are seeking surgical solutions to address excess skin and complete their physical transformation.

In the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Javad Sajan of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery has become one of the best plastic surgeon in the field of post-weight-loss body contouring due to his focus on advanced skin removal techniques and extensive experience treating patients following major weight loss.

Why Patients are Referred to Dr. Sajan for Skin Removal?

Dr. Sajan is among surgeons frequently consulted for post-weight-loss body contouring in the Pacific Northwest, particularly for patients requiring multi-area skin removal after significant weight reduction. According to Allure Esthetic, his practice focuses on individualized surgical planning that involves combining procedures and using advanced techniques tailored to each patient's anatomy and goals.

Advanced Technologies Used in Body Contouring

One aspect of Dr. Sajan's approach is the incorporation of technologies such as J-Plasma and VASER into post-weight-loss body contouring procedures. According to Allure Esthetic, Dr. Sajan utilizes J-Plasma to tighten soft tissue beneath the skin while VASER -assisted liposuction is used to refine contour and improve definition in surrounding areas.

By integrating these technologies into surgical planning, body contouring procedures can address both excess skin and underlying contour irregularities, creating a more comprehensive approach to post-weight-loss transformation.

Multiple Procedures in a Single Operation

Another major factor that has contributed to Dr. Sajan's reputation is his specialization in performing multiple body contouring surgeries in one single operation. Allure Esthetic stated that Dr. Sajan can perform 360 body lift which includes lower and upper body lift such as:

Abdominoplasty (Tummy Tuck)

Panniectulectomy

Breast Lift

Arm Lift

Thigh Lift

Combined Thigh & Buttock Lift

Liposuction

The Clinic states that Dr. Sajan does all of these surgeries in one single surgical session in order to contour the whole body after a dramatic weight loss.

This approach helps multiple areas affected to be addressed simultaneously, creating continuity across treated regions and reducing recovery timeline and the need for separate surgeries that are performed months apart.

Dr. Sajan's Drainless Tummy Tuck Technique

A defining feature of Dr. Sajan's approach during abdominal skin removal is his drainless tummy tuck technique. This method is used during abdominoplasty procedures to reduce or eliminate the need for post-surgical drains.

During this technique, Dr. Sajan uses progressive tension sutures and layered closure methods to secure the skin to the underlying abdominal wall and minimize fluid accumulation after surgery. In some cases, tissue adhesives such as fibrin sealants will also be used to support tissue adherence and healing.

By closing potential spaces where fluid could collect, Dr. Sajan has designed the drainless technique in a way to streamline recovery and reduce the use of external drainage pipes commonly used in traditional tummy tuck procedures.

Three-Layer Abdominal Muscle Repair

Significant weight loss often affects the abdominal wall in addition to creating excess skin. During abdominal contouring procedures, Dr. Sajan utilizes a three-layer muscle plication technique that reinforces the abdominal wall while improving waistline definition and abdominal contour.

The method is commonly incorporated into tummy tuck and body lift procedures performed after major weight loss and represents another component of the surgical approach used within his practice.

Choosing a Surgeon for Skin Removal After Weight Loss

Determining the best plastic surgeon for skin removal after weight loss ultimately depends on a patient's goals, anatomy, and medical history. Experts recommend evaluating a surgeon's experience with massive weight-loss patients, before-and-after results, surgical facility accreditation, anesthesia support, recovery protocols, and long-term follow-up care.

Patients researching post-weight-loss body contouring may also consider whether a surgeon offers advanced technologies, performs extensive skin removal procedures, utilizes drainless techniques, and has experience addressing the complex challenges associated with major weight loss.

As demand for post-weight-loss body contouring continues to rise, surgeons like Dr. Sajan with specialized experience in skin removal surgery are expected to play an increasingly important role in helping patients complete their transformation following significant weight loss.

Media Contact:

Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

Website: www.allureesthetic.com/

Phone: (206) 558-8765

SOURCE: Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-is-the-best-plastic-surgeon-for-skin-removal-after-weight-loss-1179730