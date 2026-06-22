Heat pump sales across 21 European countries rose 13% year-on-year in 2025, reaching 2.88 million, according to the latest analysis by the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA). The figure is an improvement on the 2.56 million sold in 2024 but remains down on the record 3.31 million from 2022 and 3.19 million in 2023. Similarly to last year, air-to-air heat pumps were the most commonly sold, followed by air-to-water. EHPA's 2026 market report features 2025 sales data from Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, ...

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