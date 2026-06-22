Researchers in Iran have investigated the effect of random interface texturing on the performance of methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) perovskite solar cells. Using a coupled two-dimensional finite-element optoelectronic simulation framework, they systematically analyzed how introducing nanostructured textures across all layers of the device influences its behavior. In particular, their model captures the interplay between optical effects-such as enhanced light trapping and absorption-and electronic processes including charge transport and recombination, providing insight into how multi-layer ...

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