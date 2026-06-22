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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 12:06 Uhr
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KuCoin Pay Integrates Crypto Into Latin America's QR Payment Culture

New QR-based payment access connects digital assets with familiar local payment platforms, including Argentina's Transferencias 3.0 network and Peru's Yape and Plin

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Latin America, QR payments have become one of the dominant forms of everyday consumer finance - from small retail purchases to transportation, food delivery and peer-to-peer transfers. As mobile-first payment behavior accelerates across Argentina and Peru, digital wallets and interoperable QR payment networks are increasingly shaping how consumers and merchants move value.

Against this backdrop, KuCoin Pay, the innovative cryptocurrency payment solution from KuCoin, today announced the expansion of its QR-based payment capabilities in Argentina and Peru, enabling users to connect crypto and stablecoins with everyday scan-and-pay experiences. In Argentina, KuCoin Pay supports the Transferencias 3.0 network, enabling payments through interoperable QR codes from platforms such as Mercado Pago. In Peru, KuCoin Pay connects with widely used digital payment platforms including Yape and Plin, helping users bring digital assets into familiar retail, lifestyle and travel payment scenarios.

KuCoin Pay is designed to support this shift through universal QR connectivity, a core capability that enables localized payment routing. In QR-driven markets, users can simply scan and pay through KuCoin Pay, while the underlying system optimizes the payment route through supported local channels. This makes crypto payments feel closer to the payment methods users already know, instead of requiring a separate crypto-native process, and creates a strong foundation for crypto payments to move beyond trading and become part of real-world spending.

"Real-world utility will define the next phase of crypto adoption, and payments are where this shift becomes most visible," said Alicia Kao, Managing Director of KuCoin. "KuCoin Pay reflects our commitment to building trusted, localized infrastructure that connects Web3 with the banking and payment systems people already rely on. As we further expand across Latin America, we are helping digital assets move beyond trading and become part of everyday financial activity, while supporting more inclusive and future-ready financial infrastructure in high-growth markets."

Looking ahead, KuCoin Pay will continue to deepen its localization strategy, expand practical payment use cases and support broader crypto payment adoption across high-growth markets.

About KuCoin Pay

KuCoin Pay is a pioneering merchant solution that drives business growth by integrating cryptocurrency payments into retail. It offers a contactless, secure, and borderless payment system using a variety of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. KuCoin Pay supports more than 50 cryptocurrencies, including KCS, USDT, USDC, BTC, which users can use to seamlessly pay for global products and services for both online and in-store purchases. Learn more about KuCoin Pay.

Learn more: www.kucoin.com/pay

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YtEEjaOJOAM
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-pay-integrates-crypto-into-latin-americas-qr-payment-culture-302806040.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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