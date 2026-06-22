Range Resources Corporation: Range Resources Publishes 2025-2026 Corporate Sustainability Report

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) today published its 2025-2026 Corporate Sustainability Report. As global energy demand continues to grow, reliable energy sources like natural gas and natural gas liquids are essential. This report highlights the Company's commitment to the sustainable development of its Appalachian natural gas and NGL resources.

"Our culture has been shaped by two defining strengths: our people and our assets. The combination of our large contiguous acreage position and experienced employees has created a unique culture where technical expertise, operational insight, and data come together to consistently move the business forward," said Dennis Degner, the Company's CEO. "It's this foundation that enables both strong environmental and financial performance to support each other, creating long-term value for shareholders and trust in our communities."

The full Corporate Sustainability Report is available at www.rangeresources.com/sustainability

Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights:

Environmental Stewardship

Maintained Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions through direct emissions reductions and verified carbon offsets

24% reduction in methane emissions intensity since 2023

"A" grade MiQ certification for all production

Recycled ~100% of produced water generated from our operations for more than a decade

Safety Leadership

0.16 Employee Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) Rate

0.49 Employee Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR)

Range employees completed more than 3,100 hours of safety training



Human Capital Management

Average employee tenure of ~10 years

Employees completed 15.51 hours of training on average

Named one of the "Greatest Places to Intern in Pennsylvania"



Responsible Governance

Official Partner of World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development

Awarded 2026 Pittsburgh Excellence in Ethics Award

Maintained an "AA" MSCI ESG Rating

Named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies for the fifth consecutive year

Community Impact

Paid over $32 million in impact fees in 2025 and over $5 billion to date in royalty and lease payments and charitable contributions benefiting Pennsylvania communities

Awarded grants to 539 local grassroots nonprofit organizations, investing $1.3 million into our communities, including over $250,000 to first responders through Range's Good Neighbors Fund

Range employees volunteered a Company record 3,600+ hours in support of community organizations



About Range Resources' 2025-2026 Sustainability Report

Range's Sustainability Report incorporates feedback from key stakeholders and was developed in alignment with current best practice sustainability reporting standards and frameworks, which include guidelines and recommendations by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the IPIECA (formerly known as the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association), the TCFD framework, and the American Exploration & Production Council (AXPC) ESG Metrics Framework.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at www.rangeresources.com.

Included within this release are certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are not limited to historical facts, but reflect Range's current beliefs, expectations or intentions regarding future events. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "outlook", "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursue," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

All statements, except for statements of historical fact, made herein regarding activities, events or developments the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, such as those regarding future well costs, expected asset sales, well productivity, future emissions and carbon offsets, future liquidity and financial resilience, anticipated exports and related financial impact, natural gas and NGL market supply and demand, improving commodity fundamentals and pricing, future capital efficiencies, future shareholder value, emerging plays, capital spending, anticipated drilling and completion activity, acreage prospectivity, expected pipeline utilization and future guidance information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are based on assumptions and estimates that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information; however, management's assumptions and Range's future performance are subject to a wide range of business risks and uncertainties and there is no assurance that these goals and projections can or will be met. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on risks and uncertainties is available in Range's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Unless required by law, Range undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events after the date they are made.

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contact:

Laith Sando, SVP - Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

817-869-4267

lsando@rangeresources.com

Range Media Contact:

Mark Windle, Director of Corporate Communications

724-873-3223

mwindle@rangeresources.com