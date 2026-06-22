DJ Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc (EART) Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jun-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Euro Government Green Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 19-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 7.5172 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 42269395 CODE: EART ISIN: LU2356220XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2356220XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EART Sequence No.: 432821 EQS News ID: 2350960 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2350960&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 22, 2026 05:40 ET (09:40 GMT)