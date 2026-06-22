Further to the announcement made on 20 May 2026, Smurfit Westrock (NYSE: SW) today announces that: (i) the secondary listing of its ordinary shares on the equity shares (international commercial companies secondary listing) category of the Official List of the UK Financial Conduct Authority; and (ii) the admission to trading of its ordinary shares on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, have been cancelled with effect from 8:00 a.m. (UK time) on 22 June 2026 (the "LSE Delisting").

Smurfit Westrock's ordinary shares are now solely listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Smurfit Westrock has prepared answers to Frequently Asked Questions (the "FAQs") in connection with the LSE Delisting, which are available at https://www.smurfitwestrock.com/-/m/files/Investors/FAQs-Ordinary-Shareholders.pdf. A helpline is also available to assist shareholders, the contact details for which are included in the FAQs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622639260/en/

Contacts:

Niall Keane

Company Secretary

T: +353 1 202 7000