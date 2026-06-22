Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUV) Market worth $19.22 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) market is projected to grow from USD 6.91 billion in 2026 to USD 19.22 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.7%.

Browse 899 market data Tables and 99 Figures spread through 668 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2031

2020-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 6.91 billion

USD 6.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 19.22 billion

USD 19.22 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 22.7%

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle Market Trends & Insights:

The UUV market is growing because defense, offshore energy, and research users need safer ways to work underwater without relying solely on divers or crewed vessels. AUVs and ROVs are used for seabed mapping, pipeline and cable inspection, mine countermeasures, surveillance, search and salvage, and marine monitoring. Growth is also supported by advances in batteries, sensors, sonar, navigation, and communication systems, which make these vehicles more reliable for longer, repeatable missions.

By Type, the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period.

By Application, the Military & defense is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.

By region, the European UUV market accounted for a 34.4% revenue share in 2025.

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Modern underwater operations require regular data from seabed mapping, asset inspection, mine countermeasures, surveillance, search and salvage, and marine monitoring missions. This creates demand for AUVs and ROVs that can operate in deep, remote, or risky areas with less reliance on divers and crewed vessels. Defense agencies, offshore energy operators, and research users increasingly use UUVs to inspect pipelines, cables, ports, subsea structures, and marine environments. This supports demand for reliable vehicles with improved sensors, sonar, navigation, power systems, underwater communication, and mission payloads.

By type, the autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

It is expected that the AUV segment will maintain the largest share of the UUV market due to its operational independence and suitability for missions requiring autonomous wide-area mapping. Its widespread use in offshore energy, defense, and scientific research reflects its ability to operate without tethers, manage advanced sensor payloads, and execute long-endurance surveying and intelligence tasks without dependence on a surface vessel. Continued investment in long-range tracking and automated critical infrastructure inspection further consolidates its position as the leading segment.

By system, the communication & networking segment is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The communication & networking segment is expected to be the fastest-growing in the UUV industry because it enables the vehicle's operational connectivity, data transmission, and structural interoperability, all essential for mission coordination. As underwater operations expand into deeper and more remote environments, operators are prioritizing technologies that improve signal reliability, bandwidth, and connection stability. This sustained focus on enhancing core telemetry and data-sharing capabilities positions the communication & networking segment as the most critical system for defense, commercial, and research users.

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Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for UUVs during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period because many countries in the region are increasing defense spending and modernizing command, ISR, logistics, and secure communications systems. Regional security concerns, growing sensor data, and defense digitalization programs are increasing the need for cloud platforms, including hybrid cloud and tactical edge cloud. These systems help militaries access data faster and coordinate more effectively across land, naval, air, space, and defense agency users.

Kongsberg (Norway), Saipem (Italy), BAE Systems (UK), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), and Oceaneering International, Inc. (US) are the major players in the UUV companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Rest of the World.

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