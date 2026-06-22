The global solar market added a record 664 GW of solar in 2025, according to SolarPower Europe's Global Solar Market Outlook 2026-2030. The figure repesents an increase of 69 GW compared with 2024 and 212 GW compared to 2023 but indicates that annual market growth is slowing, from 85% in 2023 and 32% in 2024 to 12% last year. The Asia-Pacific accounted for 487 GW, or 73%, of solar added last year, with China alone installing 382 GW for a record 57% market share. India added 45.7 GW, overtaking the United States as the second largest solar market. Europe installed 81.6 GW of solar last year, a ...

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