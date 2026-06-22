New SWH1530VP delivers high-speed Data Plane and Control Plane networking across physically separated enclaves while accelerating integration of SOSA and CMOSS-aligned mission systems

Pacific Defense today announced the launch of the SWH1530VP, a next-generation dual-enclave 100/40 Gigabit Ethernet switch engineered to provide secure, deterministic, and high-performance networking for modern Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and edge computing applications. Aligned with SOSA, CMOSS, and OpenVPX standards, the 3U VPX module combines advanced Layer 2/Layer 3 switching, precision timing, and physically separated network enclaves in a low Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) solution optimized for deployment across air, land, and maritime platforms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616060417/en/

Pacific Defense's SWH1530VP, a next-generation dual-enclave 100/40 Gigabit Ethernet switch engineered to provide secure, deterministic, and high-performance networking for modern Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW), and edge computing applications.

Designed to address growing requirements for secure multi-domain mission systems, the SWH1530VP integrates independent Data Plane and Control Plane Ethernet switch fabrics capable of supporting up to 100 Gbps networking while maintaining physical separation between security enclaves. This architecture simplifies system integration and certification efforts while enabling high-bandwidth sensor processing, mission computing, communications, and electronic warfare applications within a common open architecture framework.

Built on leading-edge Ethernet switching technology from Marvell's Prestera Aldrin2 and Ironman device families, the SWH1530VP delivers advanced standards-based networking capabilities including various Layer 2/Layer 3 switching protocols including static and dynamic routing, Quality of Service (QoS), VLAN support with tagging and port mirroring, multicast with IGMP snooping support, IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP), and link-layer security and enhanced authentication including integrated MACsec security acceleration. The platform is further designed to support future Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) capabilities through software enhancement, enabling deterministic networking for increasingly complex mission systems.

"The SWH1530VP addresses a critical need for secure, high-performance networking in modern mission systems where multiple security domains, high-speed data movement, and precise timing must coexist within an open architecture framework," said Pedja Mitrovic, VP of Modular Products at Pacific Defense. "By combining dual-enclave operation, 100 Gigabit networking, advanced security features, and SOSA/CMOSS alignment, the SWH1530VP enables system integrators to accelerate deployment of next-generation C5ISR, EW, and edge-computing capabilities while reducing integration risk and lifecycle costs."

The SWH1530VP is compliant with ANSI/VITA 48.2 VPX REDI conduction cooling and VITA 47 environmental standards, ensuring reliable operation in demanding military environments while supporting interoperability across a broad ecosystem of open systems hardware and software solutions for both commercial and defense applications.

Key Features of the SWH1530VP

3U VPX form factor aligned with CMOSS, SOSA, and OpenVPX standards

Dual independent Layer 2/Layer 3 Ethernet switch matrices for physically separated enclaves

Up to 100 Gbps Ethernet connectivity with support for 100GBASE-KR4, 40GBASE-KR4, 10GBASE-KR, and 1000BASE-KX

High-speed Data Plane and deterministic Control Plane networking with auto-negotiation support

IEEE 1588 PTP Transparent Clock functionality for precision timing applications

Integrated MACsec security acceleration and advanced authentication capabilities

Future support for Time Sensitive Networking (TSN) through software updates

For more information on the SWH1530VP, visit the product page here: SWH1530VP OpenVPX 100/40G Ethernet Switch Pacific Defense

About Pacific Defense

Pacific Defense is purpose-built to drive the open-systems transformation required to unlock rapid innovation and the power of commercial technology. Specializing in C5ISR and Electronic Warfare (EW) solutions for mission-critical environments, Pacific Defense applies MOSA standards to deliver flexible, upgradeable technology that helps warfighters stay ahead of emerging threats. Learn more at www.pacific-defense.com and on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260616060417/en/

Contacts:

Kent Mader

info@pacific-defense.com