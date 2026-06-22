Three UK teams tackle 1,250 nautical miles and nine stages in the 6th edition of the Round-Italy Sailing Race, from Venice to Genoa

Three British teams are taking part in the 6th edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2026 - the Round-Italy Sailing Race that started on 4 June from Venice and will finish on 12 July in Genoa, after covering 1,250 nautical miles around Italy and calling at 9 stages.

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The start of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2026

The competition is organised by Difesa Servizi, the in-house company of the Italian Ministry of Defence, in collaboration with the Italian Navy and SSI Sport Events, a sports marketing company with a primary focus on sailing, and with the institutional partnership of the Italian Minister for Sport and Youth and the New Organising Committee of the XX edition of the Mediterranean Games Taranto 2026, the support of the Italian Sailing Federation (FIV) and under the patronage of the Italian National Olympic Committee (CONI)

Recognised as a unique event within the international sailing landscape, the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour stands out for its extraordinary technical complexity, bringing together the very essence of sailing through three spectacular disciplines: offshore, inshore and board racing. This innovative format showcases "all sailing in a single event" under the patronage of the sport's leading international authorities, including the prestigious Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), the European Sailing Federation (EUROSAF) and World Sailing.

The competitive level of the 2026 edition is expected to be exceptionally high, thanks to the participation of leading national and international teams. Ten crews, comprising Olympic athletes, offshore skippers and emerging sailing talents, will compete along the challenging and varied Italian coastline. The British teams taking part are: Flushing Sailing Club (ENG), Cambridge University Yacht Club (ENG) and Exe Sailing Club (ENG).

"Youth, Sea and Future Italy's Country Value" is the central theme of the 2026 edition of the Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour, which focuses on younger generations, marine conservation and sea literacy. The Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour also features the WAVING MEADOW project, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem and the Mediterranean's Posidonia oceanica meadows, in collaboration with the Italian Environment Fund (FAI).

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Contacts:

Press Office

Marina Militare Nastro Rosa Tour 2026

press@difesaservizi.it