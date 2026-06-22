Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Behörden-Compliance und plant neues Kobalt-Projekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 13:06 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Consello Expands UK Geopolitical Advisory with New Hire Wolfango Piccoli

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced the appointment of Wolfango "Wolf" Piccoli to Managing Director, Geopolitics, Consello UK. At the firm, Piccoli will help build the geopolitical offering, formalizing Consello's enhancements to the essential advisory area for executives.

Piccoli brings over two decades of geopolitical strategic intelligence to the firm. Prior to joining Consello, Piccoli founded and co-led the geopolitical risk advisory business at Teneo. Earlier in his career, he led the London office of Eurasia Group, heading its Europe practice during the Eurozone crisis and advising financial institutions, corporations, and public sector clients on political and economic risk across the region. He has a PhD in International Politics from the University of Wales, Aberystwyth, and a Master of Arts in International Relations from Bilkent University.

Consello's Geopolitics offering helps leaders translate geopolitical disruption and political complexity into strategic business decisions. Under Piccoli's leadership, the team provides actionable counsel on regulatory risk, supply chain resilience, market diversification, and reputational challenges, enabling clients to confidently navigate geopolitical uncertainty.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO Declan Kelly said, "Geopolitical disruption is quickly becoming one of the tentpole concerns for executives. In an increasingly interconnected trade and financial ecosystem, leaders are seeking integrated counsel on how to navigate the challenging environment. Wolf has experience navigating some of the biggest risks of the 21st century, arguably some of history's most nuanced political backdrops. We are pleased to announce his addition to the firm."

Wolf Piccoli added, "I am delighted to be joining Consello at a time when geopolitics has moved to the top of the corporate agenda. I look forward to working alongside such an accomplished team to help build out the firm's geopolitical advisory offering and help clients navigate an increasingly complex global environment."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; Sports and Entertainment; Strategic Communications; Geopolitics; and Risk. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries

media@consello.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-expands-uk-geopolitical-advisory-with-new-hire-wolfango-piccoli-302806292.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.