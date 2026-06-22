Dateline Resources Limited: Dateline Expands Music Valley HREE Project

Priority targets confirmed in the field

SAN BERNARDINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) (Dateline or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has added an additional 66 claims covering ~1,300 acres to the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project (Music Valley), located in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California, USA.

The new claims are in the NW of the project area, located approximately six kilometres southeast of the town of Twentynine Palms. The new claims cover an extension of the NW geophysical target.

Field mapping and sampling by the Company's HREE and structural consultants, Tony Mariano Jr and Russell Mason, identified outcropping zones of the targeted Pinto Gneiss unit that correlates with the Thorium anomaly identified in the geophysical surveys.

The Pinto Gneiss unit was also identified in outcrops in the southern target area within the claims acquired by the Company in February 2026.

All priority prospects are located outside the 252 claims that are the subject of court proceedings.

Dateline's Managing Director, Stephen Baghdadi, commented:

"The addition of these claims further enhances the scale and strategic position of the Music Valley Project, while securing ground that hosts an extension of one of our priority geophysical targets.

"The identification of extensive outcropping Pinto Gneiss within both the northwest and southern target areas is an encouraging development. This unit is recognised as the principal host to heavy rare earth mineralisation in the district and was the focus of historic USGS sampling that returned high-grade HREE results.

"As mapping and sampling continue, we are rapidly advancing our understanding of the project and building the geological framework required to support a maiden drill program."

New Claims

Dateline has staked 66 claims for ~1,300 acres in the northwest of the Music Valley HREE Project, securing district-wide control of the area. The Company has now either acquired or staked and registered claims over all the available land in the area.

Figure 1: Music Valley Project Plan and location relative to Twentynine Palms

Field Mapping Program

Dateline's HREE and structural consultants, Tony Mariano Jr and Russell Mason, have undertaken field mapping across two of the three geophysical targets.

At the Northwest target area, there are extensive exposures of outcropping rock, with little to no cover material in this area. The biotite-rich Pinto Gneiss unit, which was identified by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) as the host unit for HREE mineralisation in the area, was mapped in several different locations in this area.

Figure 2: Photos of outcrops from within the anomalous target area in the NW of the project area

The southern target area, which is located within the tenements acquired by Dateline in February 2026, was also visited by Mariano Jr and Mason. The Pinto Gneiss in this area seems to have a number of sub-units with different geological properties.

Figure 3: Photos of outcrops from the southern target area

This press release has been authorized for release by the Board of Dateline Resources Limited.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Baghdadi

Managing Director

+61 2 9375 2353

Andrew Rowell

Corporate & Investor Relations Manager

+61 400 466 226

a.rowell@dtraux.com

www.datelineresources.com.au

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About Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR)(OTCQB:DTREF)(FSE:YE1) is an Australian company focused on mining and exploration in North America. The Company owns 100% of the Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California.

The Colosseum Gold Mine is located in the Walker Lane Trend in East San Bernardino County, California and is located 10km north of Mountain Pass rare earth mine. Drill testing the REE potential at Colosseum has commenced.

On 11 May 2026, Dateline announced that the BFS economics for the Colosseum Gold Project generated a pre-tax NPV5 of US$785 million and a pre-tax IRR of 49.5% using a gold price of US$4,200/oz.

Dateline has also acquired the high-grade Argos Strontium Project, also located in San Bernadino County, California. Argos is reportedly the largest strontium deposit in the U.S. with previous celestite production grading 95%+ SrSO4.

In March 2026, Dateline consolidated the Music Valley Heavy Rare Earth Project in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The region has known HREE mineralisation from USGS rock chip sampling, however it has not been subjected to modern exploration techniques.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement may contain "forward-looking statements" concerning Dateline Resources that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, the words "will", "may", "should", "continue", "believes", "expects", "intends", "anticipates" or similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Dateline Resources' ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, changes in regulatory environment and the behavior of other market participants. Dateline Resources cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Dateline Resources assumes no obligation and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise publicly any of the forward-looking statements set out herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

SOURCE: Dateline Resources Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/dateline-expands-music-valley-hree-project-1180056