Intelligent Print Automation Turns the File Print Workflow Into an AI-Ready Data Pipeline

Every time employees click File Print to send documents to printers, save them to PDFs or scan them to unmanaged folders, enterprise data becomes unstructured and quietly goes dark. Dark data escapes compliance controls, bypasses AI workflow and quickly becomes a liability.

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Vasion is the Intelligent Print Automation leader making digital transformation attainable for all by eliminating print servers, consolidating print environments, digitizing and automating workflows.

Gartner reports that "roughly 80% of enterprise information is unstructured, spread across documents, files, and rich content in dozens of systems." Gartner also predicts that "by 2028, large enterprises will triple their unstructured data capacity across their on-premises, edge and public cloud locations." AI is accelerating the trend, not reversing it: As employees use AI tools to generate larger documents in higher volume and continue to send them through the broken File Print workflow the problem is getting worse. Dark data has become one of the fastest-growing challenges in enterprise IT.

Today, Vasion announces the availability of Intelligent Print Automation (IPA) so organizations can leverage that File Print muscle memory of the workforce to keep data from going dark by seamlessly integrating with any application to intelligently route documents to virtually any destination, ensuring your organization's business intelligence does not go dark. Nowhere are the stakes higher than in healthcare, where patient data locked in unmanaged documents can compromise care decisions, HIPAA compliance, and clinical outcomes.

"Rural health organizations face the same challenge as every enterprise, critical information locked in documents that never make it into the systems driving care decisions. Vasion's Intelligent Print Automation addresses exactly that gap. We're excited to see Vasion bringing this kind of innovation to an infrastructure problem that has been overlooked for too long," said Kasey Shakespear, Executive Director, Rural Health Association of Utah.

The pattern extends well beyond healthcare. Industry analysts see the same trajectory across every sector where compliance pressure is rising and AI is reshaping how documents move.

"As the management of documents, both print and digital, increasingly requires adherence to complex and evolving compliance requirements, organizations looking to modernize their document management are expected to increasingly rely on secure, seamlessly integrated, AI-driven compliance solutions for print and digital workflows," said Geoffrey Wilbur, Research Manager, Imaging Domain, IDC.

That convergence is exactly what Intelligent Print Automation was built to address, and the company's leadership is candid about why others in the space can't follow.

"The market that was supposed to solve this problem was full of companies rolling up acquisitions, squeezing margins, killing innovation, and calling old hosted software SaaS. We took a different path: a substantial, multi-year R&D investment to build a cloud-native, multi-tenant platform with fully immutable microservices that was ready for single-click AI integration. Intelligent Print Automation is here, and we built it," said Ryan Wedig, Co-Founder and CEO, Vasion.

For existing Vasion customers, the path to IPA starts with infrastructure they already have. For new customers, it's a single platform entry point that replaces what would otherwise require multiple vendors and months of integration work. The result is the same: eForms, eSignature, intelligent document processing, and no-code workflow automation, cloud-native and built to the security standards demanded by the most regulated industries in the world, including FedRAMP High Authorization.

About Vasion

Vasion is an Intelligent Print Automation company on a mission to make digital transformation attainable for everyone. For more than a decade, Vasion pioneered the cloud-native, serverless print management category, with 14,000+ customers and 30M+ agents deployed on enterprise endpoints worldwide. The Vasion platform, powered by PrinterLogic, PrinterLogic Output, and Vasion Automate, gives organizations the ability to modernize print, consolidate output management, and automate document workflows through a single pane of glass across every print and scan environment. Vasion serves customers globally across government, healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and education. Learn more at vasion.com. Smart Starts Here.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosures

Statements in this release about future products, features, and authorizations are forward-looking and subject to change; actual results may differ, and Vasion undertakes no obligation to update them. Vasion and PrinterLogic are registered trademarks of Vasion, Inc. Intelligent Print Automation and IPA are trademarks of Vasion, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sources

Gartner, Navigating the Solutions Landscape for Managing Documents, Marko Sillanpaa, 26 February 2026.

Gartner, Manage Unstructured Data Risk and Growth With Data Storage Management Services, Rizvan Hussain, Michael Hoeck, 22 May 2026.

GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Statements in this release about future products, features, and authorizations are forward-looking and subject to change; actual results may differ, and Vasion undertakes no obligation to update them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622562749/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nadia Romero

Sr. Manager of PR and Corporate Communications, Vasion

Nadia.romero@vasion.com

Tel. 315-708-4975