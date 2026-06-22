SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Neutron Holdings, Inc. ("Lime"), the largest global shared micromobility business, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for its proposed initial public offering. Lime has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to offer 6,956,522 shares of its common stock, 6,679,791 shares of which are being offered by Lime and 276,731 shares of which are being offered by certain existing stockholders, to the public. In addition, Lime intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,043,478 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $24.00 and $26.00 per share. Lime has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "LIME."Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Jefferies is acting as a book-running manager. Evercore ISI, Citizens Capital Markets, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Needham & Company and William Blair are acting as additional bookrunners.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About LimeLime's mission is to build a future where transportation is shared, affordable and carbon-free. As a leading global shared micromobility business, Lime partners with cities to deploy e-bikes and e-scooters to serve shorter distance trips with sustainable transport options. Lime has powered more than 1 billion rides across five continents, spurring a new generation of clean alternatives to car ownership.ContactsMedia: russell.murphy@li.meInvestor Relations: lime@blueshirtgroup.com

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