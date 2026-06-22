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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 14:24 Uhr
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ANTHBOT Unveils HoloSense Navigation System and M Pro Series at Spoga+Gafa 2026

New fusion-navigation system combines LiDAR, RTK/NetRTK and AI Vision to enhance robotic mowing performance across complex lawn environments

COLOGNE, Germany, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTHBOT is showcasing its new HoloSense navigation system at Spoga+Gafa 2026, Europe's leading garden and outdoor living trade fair, which opens today in Cologne.

Making its trade fair debut in the new M9 Pro and M5 Pro robotic mowers, HoloSense combines 360° LiDAR, RTK/NetRTK positioning and AI Vision into a single fusion-navigation architecture, moving beyond mainstream solutions that rely mainly on RTK, vision, or basic RTK + vision setups.

M Pro Series constantly samples the geometric, visual, and GPS data by LiDAR, RTK/NetRTK, and cameras. Then it achieves positioning accuracy within 1cm in any scenario by cross-validation - far more reliable than single-method navigation. Wide-open turf, deep tree shade, tricky corners... M5 Pro/M9 Pro never loses its way.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, visitors can experience live demonstrations of the M9 Pro in a garden-inspired test area designed to replicate real-world mowing conditions. The demonstrations highlight the mower's ability to navigate narrow passages, maintain precise edge cutting and optimise mowing routes in challenging environments.

"HoloSense reflects our vision for the next generation of robotic lawn care," said Gavin Guo, CEO at ANTHBOT. "By combining multiple navigation and sensing technologies into one platform, we aim to deliver a more reliable and intelligent mowing experience for homeowners."

ANTHBOT is also presenting its broader robotic mower portfolio, including the M Series, N Series and Genie Series, each designed to address different lawn sizes and usage scenarios.

Europe remains one of ANTHBOT's most important markets. Since establishing its German branch in 2024, the company has expanded its presence to more than 30 countries worldwide. Through its participation at Spoga+Gafa, ANTHBOT continues to strengthen relationships with retailers, distributors and industry partners across Europe.

Visitors can meet the ANTHBOT team and experience live product demonstrations at the company's 85 sqm booth throughout Spoga+Gafa 2026, taking place from 22-24 June at Koelnmesse in Cologne.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT simplifies residential lawn care through AI-powered automation and advanced navigation. Operating in over 30 countries, the brand is a top-selling robotic lawn mower brand on Amazon Germany and a trusted partner to premier European retailers, including BAUHAUS, Boulanger, Elkjøp, Salling Group, and Landi. For more information, visit anthbot.com.

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ioo0iSCbvHiwicSMZYqsWo9PUm7w9Huk

Contact:
ANTHBOT PR Team
pr@anthbot.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anthbot-unveils-holosense-navigation-system-and-m-pro-series-at-spogagafa-2026-302806356.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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