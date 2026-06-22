ITG, Inc. Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITG, Inc. ("ITG" or the "Company"), a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries, today announced that it has launched the roadshow for the proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The Company is offering 19,512,196 shares of its Class A common stock. In addition, the Company and the selling stockholder identified in the registration statement filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") intend to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,168,635 shares and 758,194 shares of Class A common stock from the Company and the selling stockholder, respectively, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

ITG intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to repay outstanding principal under its revolving credit facility and term loan facility and, to the extent of any remaining net proceeds, for general corporate purposes to support the growth of the business. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of any shares to the underwriters pursuant to an exercise of their option to purchase additional shares to redeem equity interests in an operating subsidiary of the Company held by certain existing equity owners controlled by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ITG will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares offered by the selling stockholder.

The initial public offering price is expected to be between $19.00 and $22.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ITG."

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank and Stifel are acting as joint bookrunners and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. BofA Securities, Baird, Santander, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Truist Securities are also acting as joint bookrunners. Houlihan Lokey, BTIG, Capital One Securities and Regions Securities LLC are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, when available, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (Tel: 800-831-9146); UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10010, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate Department, 1201 Wills St., Suite 600, Baltimore, MD 21231, by telephone at (855) 300-7136 or by email at SyndProspectus@Stifel.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.

About ITG, Inc.

ITG is a leading provider of end-to-end services to the communications and digital infrastructure industries throughout the United States. ITG supports the planning, design, construction, operation, maintenance, and expansion of broadband, wireless, data center, utility, and civil infrastructure. With a workforce operating across 49 states, ITG is positioned to build and maintain the digital backbone powering our future.

Contact:

629-282-9862

ir@itgcomm.com