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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 14:36 Uhr
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Topband New Energy: Ecosolex to Showcase Full-Scenario C&I and Residential Energy Storage at ees Europe 2026, Backed by Local European Delivery and Service

MUNICH, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ecosolex, the energy storage brand of Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002139.SZ), will present its full-scenario commercial & industrial (C&I) and residential energy storage portfolio at ees Europe 2026, part of The smarter E Europe, from June 23 to 25 at Messe München, Hall C2, Booth 320. Its message to European buyers: storage that competes on technology and cost, backed by local delivery and service.

For C&I, Ecosolex will feature the M125G261 (125 kW / 261 kWh all-in-one cabinet) and the PV-storage-integrated P125G261. Now the de facto European C&I format, the 261 kWh cabinet is already deployed across multiple European markets. The range extends from the compact Flexo50 (30 kW / 50 kWh) and Flexo200 cabinets to the 3.13 MWh ValtrixString 3.0 for large-scale projects.

For residential use, Ecosolex will show a high-voltage 6 kW / 10 kWh all-in-one unit and the Opti L16 battery (51.2 V, 314 Ah, 16 kWh), alongside low- and high-voltage rack solutions. Underpinning the lineup are self-developed EMS, BMS and 125 kW PCS, giving TOPBAND protocol-level control across the full stack.

Increasingly, European buyers weigh delivery speed, local response and serviceability as heavily as price. Ecosolex operates a regional service center and warehouse in Romania serving Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe, with local after-sales and technical support across multiple European locations - drawing on Topband's global manufacturing network across China, Mexico, Vietnam, India and Romania, which serves customers worldwide.

"As Europe's C&I storage market moves from installation to integration, our focus is on local delivery and lifetime service - not simply the lowest upfront price," said Andrew Xu, General Manager at Topband New Energy.

Ecosolex's full storage portfolio is on show at ees Europe 2026, Hall C2, Booth 320; charging products from Topband and Ecosolex feature separately at Power2Drive Europe, Hall B6, Booth 135.

About Ecosolex - Ecosolex is the energy storage brand of Shenzhen Topband Co., Ltd. (stock code: 002139.SZ), a global intelligent-control solutions provider founded in 1996 and listed since 2007. Based on Topband's AI-enabled technology platform - built on electronic control, motor, battery, power conversion and IoT capabilities - Ecosolex delivers commercial & industrial and residential energy storage systems with self-developed EMS, BMS and PCS. In 2025, Topband reported sales revenue of approximately US$1.58 billion.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ecosolex-to-showcase-full-scenario-ci-and-residential-energy-storage-at-ees-europe-2026-backed-by-local-european-delivery-and-service-302806364.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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