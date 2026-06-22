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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 14:38 Uhr
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Black Book Research Spotlights 2026 Front-End Access and Patient Financial Experience Leaders in Hospital RCM

Eleven client-rated category leaders recognized across scheduling, registration, eligibility, coverage discovery, patient payments, affordability, financial navigation, price transparency and enterprise patient identity

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Black Book Research's 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services report identifies a focused group of top client-rated vendors supporting the front end of hospital revenue cycle management, where patient access, financial clearance, affordability, identity accuracy and payment experience increasingly determine downstream cash performance. The full 2026 RCM report names #1 vendors across 49 hospital RCM categories and profiles 420 vendors serving hospitals, health systems, medical centers and inpatient provider organizations.

The Front-End Access & Patient Financial Experience subgroup highlights 11 ranked categories spanning intake through clearance, payment and patient identity. The leaders recognized in this subgroup are:

Category

2026 #1 Client-Rated Vendor

Digital scheduling and referral intake platforms

Luma Health

Patient access, registration QA and financial clearance software

RevSpring True Access

Eligibility, benefits verification and real-time payer-rule interpretation

Inovalon

Coverage discovery, insurance discovery and retroactive eligibility

Experian Health

Patient financial engagement and revenue-cycle communications

ClearGage

Patient payment orchestration: digital wallet, POS, portal, IVR and text-to-pay

Flywire

Patient financing and payment-plan platforms

CommerceHealthcare

Patient financial navigation and assistance coordination

FinThrive / former TransUnion

Self-pay, charity care, Medicaid screening and eligibility enrollment services

Elevate Patient Financial Solutions

Price transparency, patient estimates and NSA compliance software

FinThrive

Enterprise patient identity, EMPI and patient matching for RCM risk

Verato

These category leaders reflect the growing importance of "upstream" revenue cycle control. Black Book's 2026 findings show hospitals and health systems shifting from retrospective billing recovery toward prevention, prediction, payer-friction response, auditable automation and executive cash visibility. Among qualified respondents, 78% ranked payer friction as a top-three RCM technology stressor, while 74% prioritized denial prevention over post-denial recovery.

The subgroup is especially relevant for hospital CFOs, chief revenue cycle officers, patient access leaders, patient financial services executives, procurement teams and digital health buyers evaluating how front-end defects affect denials, cash timing, patient responsibility performance and affordability outcomes. Black Book's report download page notes that the 2026 RCM research covers patient access, eligibility, benefits verification, financial clearance, patient estimates, front-end revenue protection, patient financial engagement, affordability screening, payment plans, financing, financial navigation and self-pay performance.

Black Book's methodology emphasizes category-specific client experience rather than generalized vendor satisfaction. The June 8 announcement states that rankings use crowdsourced provider input and respondent validation, and that category scoring is not based on vendor-selected participants, vendor sponsorship, booth presence, analyst-relations activity or vendor-controlled reference outcomes.

The full 2026 State of Health & Hospital Systems Revenue Cycle Management Technology & Services report is available through Black Book Research for hospital and health system executives, revenue cycle leaders, CFO and CIO offices, procurement teams, consultants, investors and healthcare technology vendors seeking to benchmark client-rated RCM vendor performance and 2026-2027 investment priorities. Industry stakeholders may download the full 400 page Health Systems RCM 2026 ebook at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/state-of-hospital-and-health-system-revenue-cycle-management-technology-and-services-2026

About Black Book Research

Black Book Research is an independent global healthcare market research and competitive intelligence firm focused on technology, services, outsourcing, digital health, revenue cycle, payer, public-sector, life sciences, cybersecurity and value-based care markets. Its research emphasizes direct stakeholder feedback, provider-user experience, market intelligence, category-specific evaluation frameworks and vendor-agnostic scoring. Media contact: research@blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590. https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-spotlights-2026-front-end-access-and-patient-fina-1175918

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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